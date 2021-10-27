© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Mississippi River is the American story

Published October 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Ever since the first person set eyes on the Mississippi River, the power of the river has helped to build and destroy settlements and cities. It has served as a source of life and food and a highway from north to south.

It has also gripped imaginations, launched amazing journeys, and inspired music, art and literature. Paul Schneider is one of the writers to fall under the thrall of the Mississippi. Schneider is the author of the book “Old Man River: The Mississippi River in North American History.”

This episode was originally produced in September 2013.

Guest:

  • Paul Schneider, author, “Old Man River: The Mississippi River in North American History”

Tags

Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingTalk of IowaHistory
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content