Winter is coming. Time for some final lawn care before the frost.

With frost covering much of the state this morning, Iowans are reminded that winter is just around the corner. Although, that doesn’t mean you’re done with your yard or garden yet.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Adam Thoms, assistant professor of Horticulture at Iowa State and a turfgrass specialist, about late fall fertilization and when to stop mowing your lawn. Cindy Haynes, associate professor of Horticulture at Iowa State University, also joins the program to answer garden and landscape questions.

