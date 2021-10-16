Understanding the give and take of your organic garden

Now that the growing season is coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how things went in your garden this year and plan for your next growing season. Post-harvest farmers also like to spend some time to reflect and learn from each other.

If you’re strictly an organic gardener, this is the episode for you. Kathleen Delate of Iowa State University answers the organic questions in the lives of listeners along with Cindy Haynes.

Guests:

