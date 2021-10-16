© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding the give and take of your organic garden

Published October 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Now that the growing season is coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how things went in your garden this year and plan for your next growing season. Post-harvest farmers also like to spend some time to reflect and learn from each other.

If you’re strictly an organic gardener, this is the episode for you. Kathleen Delate of Iowa State University answers the organic questions in the lives of listeners along with Cindy Haynes.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Kathleen Delate, organics specialist, Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHorticultureHort Day
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
Related Content