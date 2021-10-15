Historians and artists collaborate to look back and move forward as Iowa marks 175 years of statehood

In December, the state of Iowa will turn 175 years old. To mark this milestone the history journal “Annals of Iowa” has put together an issue filled with thought-provoking essays that explore many different topics in Iowa history. Additionally, those essays are in conversation with the original artwork of sixteen Iowa artists.

Andrew Klumpp, editor of "Annals of Iowa," joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about how this special edition came to be and how this history and fine arts collaboration works. Later, Ashley Howard of the University of Iowa unpacks her essay titled “Race and Iowa History," along with multi-disciplinary artist Akwi Nji, whose textile artwork, “Uprising Does Not Always Roar Like Fire," was paired with Howard's academic writing.

Guests:

