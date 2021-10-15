© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Historians and artists collaborate to look back and move forward as Iowa marks 175 years of statehood

Published October 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
In December, the state of Iowa will turn 175 years old. To mark this milestone the history journal “Annals of Iowa” has put together an issue filled with thought-provoking essays that explore many different topics in Iowa history. Additionally, those essays are in conversation with the original artwork of sixteen Iowa artists.

Andrew Klumpp, editor of "Annals of Iowa," joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about how this special edition came to be and how this history and fine arts collaboration works. Later, Ashley Howard of the University of Iowa unpacks her essay titled “Race and Iowa History," along with multi-disciplinary artist Akwi Nji, whose textile artwork, “Uprising Does Not Always Roar Like Fire," was paired with Howard's academic writing.

Guests:

  • Andrew Klumpp, editor, "Annals of Iowa"
  • Ashley Howard, assistant professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Iowa
  • Akwi Nji, multi-disciplinary artist based in Cedar Rapids

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer
