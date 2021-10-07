It took decades for Iowa to establish its borders

The state of Iowa is 175 years old this year and today the borders are familiar and fixed. However, it took quite a while for them to get that way. In this edition of Talk of Iowa, Paul Anderson of Iowa State University tells host Charity Nebbe all about how establishing Iowa's borders was painstaking, complicated and resulted in many U.S. Supreme Court cases.

Later on, Nebbe speaks with Leo Landis about Iowa City artist Mildred Pelzer, who in 1934 created a map detailing Iowa legends and histories.

The program concludes with Jeff Meyer of Iowa Wesleyan University who speaks about the life of Belle Babb Mansfield, the first woman in the nation to pass the bar exam. Mansfield was born in Burlington and is a graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.

Guests:

