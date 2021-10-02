© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

If you're planting bulbs this fall, you can be more adventurous than tulips and daffodils

Published October 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Tulips and daffodils are beautiful, but as we head into the seasonal window for planting spring-blooming bulbs, there are some more adventurous choices you might want to consider.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day. Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames and Aaron Steil of Iowa State University Extension join Charity Nebbe to talk about a variety of spring-blooming bulbs — besides tulips and daffodils — and to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Ed Lyon, director, Reiman Gardens
  • Aaron Steil, Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez