If you're planting bulbs this fall, you can be more adventurous than tulips and daffodils

Tulips and daffodils are beautiful, but as we head into the seasonal window for planting spring-blooming bulbs, there are some more adventurous choices you might want to consider.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day. Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens in Ames and Aaron Steil of Iowa State University Extension join Charity Nebbe to talk about a variety of spring-blooming bulbs — besides tulips and daffodils — and to answer listener questions.

Guests:

