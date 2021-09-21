Richard Louv's Book "Our Wild Calling" Analyzes The Power Of Relationships With Animals

In 2005, Richard Louv came out with his book “Last Child in the Woods,” a story that managed to put into words something a lot of people were worrying about - a disconnect between children and nature. In his book, he introduced the term nature-deficit disorder and globalized a movement.

Fourteen years later, Louv is still focusing on that connection with nature in his latest book, “Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives and Save Theirs.”

This episode originally aired in December 2019.

Guest:

