Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Richard Louv's Book "Our Wild Calling" Analyzes The Power Of Relationships With Animals

Published September 21, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2005, Richard Louv came out with his book “Last Child in the Woods,” a story that managed to put into words something a lot of people were worrying about - a disconnect between children and nature. In his book, he introduced the term nature-deficit disorder and globalized a movement.

Fourteen years later, Louv is still focusing on that connection with nature in his latest book, “Our Wild Calling: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform Our Lives and Save Theirs.”

This episode originally aired in December 2019.

Guest:

  • Richard Louv, author of “Our Wild Calling and “Last Child in the Woods”

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & ReadingEnvironmentWildlife
