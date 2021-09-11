© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Late Summer's Unwelcome Guests

Published September 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Wasps in your wine glass and mushrooms in the lawn — the end of summer often brings with it some unwelcome guests.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Laura Iles and Lina Rodriguez Salamanca from the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic about coping with a late summer influx of wasps and fungi. Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer questions about the things IPR listeners would like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca, plant pathologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
