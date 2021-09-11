Late Summer's Unwelcome Guests
Wasps in your wine glass and mushrooms in the lawn — the end of summer often brings with it some unwelcome guests.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Laura Iles and Lina Rodriguez Salamanca from the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic about coping with a late summer influx of wasps and fungi. Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer questions about the things IPR listeners would like to grow or grow better.
Guests:
- Laura Iles, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca, plant pathologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension