More than 200 years ago, at a time when women in England had very few rights, Jane Austen wrote novels featuring strong, intelligent women with principles. Certainly, they had their faults and, of course, romance does play a central role in all of her novels but the thinking, feeling, authentic women she created have inspired readers for generations.

Andrea Kayne also believes they can inspire leaders. She is director of the doctoral program in educational leadership at DePaul University in Chicago and the author of “Kicking Ass in a Corset: Jane Austen’s 6 Principles For Living and Leading From the Inside Out." In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Kayne about her new book.

Later in the hour, a University of Iowa professor and former student talk about their experience with 19 students rewriting F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby" over Zoom. Now, a year later, they’ve got a movie deal.

