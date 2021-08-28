© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What Should I Be Doing About My Lawn In The Summer Heat?

Published August 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What to do when seeding turf gass, aerating soil and amending soil. And what not to do amid Iowa's hot summer months.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Aaron Steil and Adam Thoms about lawns.

Many commercial herbicides say they can't be sprayed above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. That's a temperature most areas across Iowa hit regularly throughout the summer. On top of that, it's time to reseed lawns to make them more verdant and thick.

"You'll get good control of the weeds after the first frost and so just go ahead and wait on that right now, there's no need to spray for weeds right now," Steil said.

Later they take questions from listeners on the air.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Adam Thoms, commercial turfgrass specialist, Department of Horticulture, Iowa State University

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHort DayHorticultureGardening
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith
Related Content