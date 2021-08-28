What Should I Be Doing About My Lawn In The Summer Heat?

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Aaron Steil and Adam Thoms about lawns.

Many commercial herbicides say they can't be sprayed above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. That's a temperature most areas across Iowa hit regularly throughout the summer. On top of that, it's time to reseed lawns to make them more verdant and thick.

"You'll get good control of the weeds after the first frost and so just go ahead and wait on that right now, there's no need to spray for weeds right now," Steil said.

Later they take questions from listeners on the air.

