Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring The Roles Of The Media In The #MeToo Movement

Published June 29, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

At the beginning of the #MeToo movement, media figures were among the first exposed for their misconduct and fostering cultures that allowed for sexual harassment and abuse. Journalists at media organizations have investigated stories and amplified voices of survivors — making it possible to hold abusers accountable. But in some cases, media organizations killed those stories. So, the media's role in #MeToo is complicated and Meenakshi Gigi Durham, Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Iowa has worked to untangle all of those threads.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to Durham about the many roles media played in the #MeToo movement detailed in her book, “MeToo: The Impact of Rape Culture in the Media.”

Guest:

  • Meenakshi Gigi Durham, professor in the school of journalism and mass communications, University of Iowa

Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa#MeTooBooks & Reading
