Count On Shrubs For Summer Blooms

Spring is a riot of blossoms and fall brings with it beautiful changes in color, but in the midst of summer there can be a bit of a lull - unless you’ve planned ahead. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Aaron Steil, Consumer Horticulture Specialist with Iowa State University Extension, and Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, about summer-blooming shrubs.

They discuss care for hydrangeas, smoke bush, butterfly bush, Rose of Sharon and other summer-blooming shrubs. Cindy and Aaron also answer listener questions about the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

