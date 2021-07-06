The Legacy Of Ted Polumbaum

McFarland All Available Light: The Life and Legacy of Photographer Ted Polumbaum

Judy Polumbaum has led an extraordinary life and had a distinguished career, but her latest book, part biography, part memoir, is about her remarkable father Ted Polumbaum. He was a young journalist, a veteran of WWII and a graduate of Yale when he was called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee accused of being a communist. Ted Polumbaum was blacklisted, based on no real evidence. He was fired and quickly discovered he could no longer make a living as a journalist.

Ted Polumbaum reinvented himself as a photographer rocketing him to a successful career. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks to Judy Polumbaum about her father and her book "All Available Light: The Life and Legacy of Photographer Ted Polumbaum."

Judy Polumbaum will be part of a virtual event at Prairie Lights Book Store on July 14, 2021, at 7 pm.

Guest: