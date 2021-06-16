“Kindred” Reads And Feels Incredibly Relevant Right Now

First published in 1979, Octavia Butler's “Kindred” takes place in 1976 — our nation’s bicentennial. The book is a sci-fi novel, but it’s also historical fiction. The main character is Dana, a 26-year-old Black woman living in Los Angeles, trying to make it as a writer. Her husband, Kevin, is also a writer. He is white and a little older than Dana. As they are settling into a new house together, Dana finds herself suddenly transported through time and space to the antebellum south. In the past, she encounters her ancestors and has to figure out how to survive and help her ancestors survive as a young black woman in a slave state.

It's the June meeting of the Talk of Iowa Book Club. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Lakesia Johnson, Akwi Nji and Amaya Dawson to discuss the classic sci-fi novel.

