What To Do About Tree Stress

After a stressful year, it may come as a surprise that our plants may be feeling it too.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Jeff Iles, the chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University, to get some advice on tree stress relief.

“Trees have long memories. They're not like elephants but they do have long memories,” Iles said. "Anything that happens to them this year will have good and bad effects on them down the road."

He was joined by horticulturist Cindy Haynes to answer listener questions.

Guests: