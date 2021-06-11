© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
What To Do About Tree Stress

Published June 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this week's horticulture day, host Charity Nebbe discusses how trees become stressed and what you can do about it.

After a stressful year, it may come as a surprise that our plants may be feeling it too.

In this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Jeff Iles, the chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University, to get some advice on tree stress relief.

“Trees have long memories. They're not like elephants but they do have long memories,” Iles said. "Anything that happens to them this year will have good and bad effects on them down the road."

He was joined by horticulturist Cindy Haynes to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, chair of the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University in Ames
  • Cindy Haynes, associate professor of horticulture, ISU

Tags

Talk of Iowa Hort DayGardeningTalk of IowaTreesMental Health
