Short Film "Over And Under" Creates Awareness Of Animal Collision Issues

Roadkill is a fact of life in Iowa. Almost every driver in the state has hit some kind of wildlife. Usually, the animal comes out on the losing end of that interaction, but collisions with wildlife can also be dangerous for both animal and driver.

The award winning short film, "Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings" made by Fourth Wall Films shows that there is another, safer way, for animals to cross the road.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Kelly Rundle and Mary Kay Solberg of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Guests:

