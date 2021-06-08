© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Short Film "Over And Under" Creates Awareness Of Animal Collision Issues

Published June 8, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT
Roadkill is a fact of life in Iowa. Almost every driver in the state has hit some kind of wildlife. Usually, the animal comes out on the losing end of that interaction, but collisions with wildlife can also be dangerous for both animal and driver.

The award winning short film, "Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings" made by Fourth Wall Films shows that there is another, safer way, for animals to cross the road.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with filmmaker Kelly Rundle and Mary Kay Solberg of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Guests:

  • Mary Kay Solberg, senior environmental specialist with the Iowa Department of Transportation
  • Kelly Rundle, filmmaker behind “Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings” and co-owner of Fourth Wall Films

