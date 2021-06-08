© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Finding And Reusing Old Building Materials

Published June 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Lumber prices reached an all-time high in May, making life hard for home renovations and DIY builders. However, for those willing to put some extra time, elbow grease and creativity into their work there are some cheaper and greener alternatives.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with home-improvement expert Bill McAnally to learn about his passion for reclaimed and recycled materials. McAnally also answers listener questions about the building projects in their lives.

Guest:

  • Bill McAnally, home-improvement expert based in Fort Dodge

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaHome Improvement
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer