Finding And Reusing Old Building Materials

Lumber prices reached an all-time high in May, making life hard for home renovations and DIY builders. However, for those willing to put some extra time, elbow grease and creativity into their work there are some cheaper and greener alternatives.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with home-improvement expert Bill McAnally to learn about his passion for reclaimed and recycled materials. McAnally also answers listener questions about the building projects in their lives.

Guest:

