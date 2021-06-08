© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Benjamin Percy On His Latest Novel "The Ninth Metal"

Published June 8, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT
In Benjamin Percy’s latest novel, “The Ninth Metal” northern Minnesota is experiencing an energy boom. The energy comes from a newly discovered source called "omnimetal," a metal with incredibly powerful properties and the boom is particularly explosive.

It’s a science-fiction fantasy that lays bare many of the very real flaws in human nature and it also reads like a superhero origin story. Two more books in the series are planned for release in 2022 that will dive deeper into the characters and land transformed by this metal.

Percy has also been busy writing a new narrative podcast for Marvel called “Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord.”

Guest:

  • Benjamin Percy, author, "The Ninth Metal"

