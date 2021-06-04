Native Iowan Transitions From A Career In Politics To Writing In Hollywood

Romen Borsellino

On this podcast episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with comedy writer Romen Borsellino.

For the past year he’s been writing for the NBC show A Little Late With Lily Singh. Borsellino also has an Executive Producer credit to his name for co-creating and exec producing the series Kal Penn Approves This Message.

Borselino is the son of Rekha Basu, a columnist for the Des Moines Register since 1991, and Rob Borsellino, who also wrote for the Des Moines Register. In this conversation, Borsellino talks about his unusual route to Hollywood, after working for the Obama administration, his friendship with Kal Penn and writing for Lily Singh.

