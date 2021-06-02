Out Of Step With Modern Culture
When a child today takes ballet lessons, they learn skills and traditions that have been part of this art form for centuries. Some of the most traditional parts of ballet are increasingly out of step with modern culture.
On this Talk of Iowa podcast, host Charity Nebbe speaks with journalist Chloe Angyal author of “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself.”
Guest:
- Chloe Angyal, journalist, author, “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself”