© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Out Of Step With Modern Culture

Published June 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When a child today takes ballet lessons, they learn skills and traditions that have been part of this art form for centuries. Some of the most traditional parts of ballet are increasingly out of step with modern culture.

On this Talk of Iowa podcast, host Charity Nebbe speaks with journalist Chloe Angyal author of “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself.”

Guest:

  • Chloe Angyal, journalist, author, “Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself”

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaPerforming ArtsBooks & ReadingRace
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez