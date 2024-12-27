UI researchers discover delays in ALS diagnoses for rural patients

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a conversation with Jacob Simmering and Andrea Swenson, lead investigator and co-author of a new ALS study published in February. They discuss their research and what is in store for patients in the future.

Later, State Geologist Keith Schilling shares how state funds will help map the amount of groundwater available in Iowa.

Portions of this episode were produced on May 7, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

