River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

UI researchers discover delays in ALS diagnoses for rural patients

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published December 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, we listen back to a conversation with Jacob Simmering and Andrea Swenson, lead investigator and co-author of a new ALS study published in February. They discuss their research and what is in store for patients in the future.

Later, State Geologist Keith Schilling shares how state funds will help map the amount of groundwater available in Iowa.

Portions of this episode were produced on May 7, 2024 and May 28, 2024.

Guests:

  • Jacob Simmering, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, lead investigator ALS
  • Andrea Swenson, clinical professor of neurology, director of the ALS clinic, co-author
  • Keith Schilling, Iowa's state geologist
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
