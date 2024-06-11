© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Moments of working across the aisle

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published June 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Differ We Must by Steve Inskeep reconstructs 16 of Abraham Lincoln’s major disagreements with colleagues and rivals

Host Ben Kieffer speaks with NPR’s Steve Inskeep about his latest book Differ We Must.

Then presidential historian Tim Walch, the director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, joins the program to look back in U.S. history to revisit other moments of extreme partisan division and times when leaders reached across the aisle to find compromise.

This episode was originally produced October 3, 2023.

Guests:

  • Steve Inskeep, author and host of NPR's Morning Edition
  • Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
