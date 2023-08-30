© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Remembering renowned Iowa physics professor and NASA researcher Craig Kletzing

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published August 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Erin Murphy of The Gazette has been looking into the integrity of sports bets and alleged illegal bets made by Iowa student-athletes. He speaks with host Ben Kieffer about how this could change the sports betting landscape going forward.

Then, Linh Ta of Axios on challenges facing the Des Moines School District, and ISU’s Chad Hart discusses the condition of stressed crops across the state.

Finally Nicky Fox of NASA joins the program to remember the life of esteemed Iowa and NASA physicist Craig Kletzing, who died earlier this month.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Linh Ta, reporter Axios Des Moines
  • Chad Hart, ISU Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics professor
  • Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate
Tags
River to River Sportspublic schools
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh