Remembering renowned Iowa physics professor and NASA researcher Craig Kletzing

Erin Murphy of The Gazette has been looking into the integrity of sports bets and alleged illegal bets made by Iowa student-athletes. He speaks with host Ben Kieffer about how this could change the sports betting landscape going forward.

Then, Linh Ta of Axios on challenges facing the Des Moines School District, and ISU’s Chad Hart discusses the condition of stressed crops across the state.

Finally Nicky Fox of NASA joins the program to remember the life of esteemed Iowa and NASA physicist Craig Kletzing, who died earlier this month.

Guests:

