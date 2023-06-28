© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Transplants save lives. But getting organs to those in need is complicated

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A policy change means more organs are going to more highly populated areas, and fewer are staying in Iowa.

A year ago, Dustin Ihle was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver, and his life changed forever. Ihle, who is in need of a liver transplant, joins this episode of River to River to discuss his diagnosis, what it was like to get on the liver transplant list, and his volunteer work with Iowa Donor Network.

Later in the episode, professionals working in the donor field talk about the logistics of organ donations and transplants, and a recent policy that changes how and where organs are distributed. The acuity circles policy has made it more difficult for some Iowans to get the organs they need.

Guests:

  • Dustin Ihle, IDN volunteer and on the waitlist for a liver transplant
  • Suzanne Conrad, CEO, Iowa Donor Network
  • Nicole Patterson, transplant nurse manager
