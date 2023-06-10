© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Crowded GOP presidential field continues campaigning in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published June 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Former Vice President Mike Pence is among the latest to announce his bid for president in what is becoming a crowded Republican field.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin about her coverage of Pence's and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's campaign stops in Iowa.

Kieffer also speaks with Frank Tenuta and Lisa Gavin of Iowa Legal Aid about renters' rights, particularly when a disaster makes their home uninhabitable, like tenants of the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building. Later, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Joe Stafford advocates for dog adoptions as their shelter is at capacity.

Guests:

  • Katie Akin, politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Lisa Gavin, managing attorney, Iowa Legal Aid
  • Frank Tenuta, managing attorney, Iowa Legal Aid
  • Joe Stafford, director of animal activities, Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River PoliticsDavenportanimals
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
