Crowded GOP presidential field continues campaigning in Iowa

Former Vice President Mike Pence is among the latest to announce his bid for president in what is becoming a crowded Republican field.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Des Moines Register politics reporter Katie Akin about her coverage of Pence's and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's campaign stops in Iowa.

Kieffer also speaks with Frank Tenuta and Lisa Gavin of Iowa Legal Aid about renters' rights, particularly when a disaster makes their home uninhabitable, like tenants of the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building. Later, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Joe Stafford advocates for dog adoptions as their shelter is at capacity.

