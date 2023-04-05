© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Carville and Matalin marriage offers lessons in respect and civility

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine Perkins
Published April 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

He helped engineer Bill Clinton’s win in ’92. She served under both presidents Bush.

James Carville and Mary Matalin are renowned political strategists. Carville, a Democrat, is known as the "ragin' Cajun" whose most prominent political victory was in 1992 when he helped Bill Clinton win the Presidency. Mary Matalin, a conservative, served under President Ronald Reagan, made her mark as George H.W. Bush's campaign director, and more recently was an assistant to both President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney. The two are well-known for their careers, but people are equally fascinated by their bipartisan marriage of 30 years.

The pair delivered the spring Levitt Lecture, sponsored by the University of Iowa College of Law and moderated by Ben Kieffer. In this special edition of River to River, we listen to edited excerpts of the conversation recorded at Hancher Auditorium.

Guests:

  • Mary Matalin, conservative political commentator and author
  • James Carville, political consultant, author and podcaster
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
