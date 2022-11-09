© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Election Day! Get the last minute info you need to vote, and return here tonight for real-time results for Iowa's elected offices
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Checking in on Iowa voting on Election Day

Published November 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On the day of the 2022 Midterm Election, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostartic, who shares what people need to know before voting and what will be on the ballot, including congressional races and a gun amendment. Kieffer also checks in on the polls, speaking with Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert and Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink.

Later, an archive interview with Michelle Voss of the University of Iowa. Voss shares how cognitive and physical exercise can protect the brain from the adverse effects of aging and age-related cognitive decline.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Travis Weipert, auditor, Johnson County
  • Dani Fink, auditor, Guthrie County
  • Michelle Voss, associate professor of psychology and brain sciences at the University of Iowa
Tags
River to River 2022 ElectionVotingMental Health
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content