Checking in on Iowa voting on Election Day

On the day of the 2022 Midterm Election, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostartic, who shares what people need to know before voting and what will be on the ballot, including congressional races and a gun amendment. Kieffer also checks in on the polls, speaking with Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert and Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink.

Later, an archive interview with Michelle Voss of the University of Iowa. Voss shares how cognitive and physical exercise can protect the brain from the adverse effects of aging and age-related cognitive decline.

