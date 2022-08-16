© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How Iowa cities are tackling climate change

Published August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As the Inflation Reduction Act is on its way to the Oval Office, U.S. communities anticipate landmark funding to combat climate change. In this episode of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education Director Kamyar Enshayan about their work with cities to develop climate action plans, roadmaps for how to achieve emission-reduction goals.

Later, Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell and Des Moines City Councilmember and Senior Attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center Josh Mandelbaum share where their communities are in developing a climate action plan and implementing it.

Guests:

  • Kamyar Enshayan, University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education director
  • Gina Bell, sustainable community coordinator, city of Dubuque
  • Josh Mandelbaum, Des Moines council member and senior attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center

Tags

River to River climate changeLocal GovernmentEnvironment
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content