How Iowa cities are tackling climate change

As the Inflation Reduction Act is on its way to the Oval Office, U.S. communities anticipate landmark funding to combat climate change. In this episode of River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Northern Iowa Center for Energy and Environmental Education Director Kamyar Enshayan about their work with cities to develop climate action plans, roadmaps for how to achieve emission-reduction goals.

Later, Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell and Des Moines City Councilmember and Senior Attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center Josh Mandelbaum share where their communities are in developing a climate action plan and implementing it.

Guests:

