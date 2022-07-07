© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Independence Day massacre prompts more calls for gun regulation

Published July 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts weigh in on the latest political headlines, including mass shootings, abortion regulation and the Jan. 6 hearings.

Following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, IL, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Chris Larimer and Karen Kedrowski about how gun violence is impacting gun legislation in the United States.

They also unpack the far-reaching impacts of Roe v. Wade’s reversal. The Iowa Supreme Court recently denied Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds's request to revisit the 24-hour abortion waiting period. Plus, analysis of the Jan. 6 hearing and whether testimony about the attack will influence supporters of Donald Trump.

Guests

  • Chris Larimer, professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of Political Science, Iowa State University

Tags

River to River AbortionGuns and Gun RightsPolitics Day
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is a rising junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and minoring in gender, women's & sexuality studies. She is from Iowa City and in her free time enjoys getting coffee and reading downtown with friends.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content