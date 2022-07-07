Independence Day massacre prompts more calls for gun regulation

Following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, IL, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Chris Larimer and Karen Kedrowski about how gun violence is impacting gun legislation in the United States.

They also unpack the far-reaching impacts of Roe v. Wade’s reversal. The Iowa Supreme Court recently denied Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds's request to revisit the 24-hour abortion waiting period. Plus, analysis of the Jan. 6 hearing and whether testimony about the attack will influence supporters of Donald Trump.

Guests

