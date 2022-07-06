How does abortion access differ across the Midwest?
The reversal of Roe v Wade means states have more power over abortion access than they've had in decades. In this hour, we'll explore what that access looks like and how it has changed in some Midwestern states.
The reversal of Roe v Wade has shifted abortion regulation to the states, meaning access to abortion and other healthcare vary widely across state borders. What does this range of rules mean for Iowa and the country?
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with individuals in different states for a survey of what’s happening in parts of the Midwest.
Guests
- Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio state government reporter
- Dylan Lysen, political reporter at the Kansas News Service
- Michelle Wiley, health reporter at Minnesota Public Radio
- Brigid Leahy, Vice President of Public Policy, Planned Parenthood of Illinois
- Steve Vockrodt, investigative editor at the Midwest Newsroom, a partnership among Iowa Public Radio, KCUR 89.3, Nebraska Public Media News, STLPR and NPR