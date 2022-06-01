Army Corporal Eldert Beek Returns To Iowa

Last year, the remains of Army Corporal Eldert Beek were interred at Evergreen Cemetery in the northwest Iowa town of George. He was reported killed in action on December 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was only 20 years old.

On this edition of River to River, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Army personnel about how his body was returned.

Also this hour, Kieffer returns to his conversation with Joy Tumilson McMeekan about Chief Petty Officer and Navy Seal Jon Tumilson of Rockford. McMeekan, Tumilson's sister, describes his sacrifice and the legacy he left with the Rockford community and his family.

The first segment first aired on June 14, 2021. The second segment first aired on August 4, 2021.

