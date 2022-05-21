© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Strategies for keeping peonies, irises and other spring blooms for longer

Published May 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Herbaceous peonies are a beautiful spring sight but heavy rains and powdery mildew can sunset these blooms before their time.

Peonies, irises and other blooming perennials offer pops of pastels to the landscape as winter gives way to spring. The joy and tragedy of the season is that these can be short-lived beauties.

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes about how to keep these springtime wonders around for longer.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Extension
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture, Iowa State University

