Zelenskyy pleads with U.N. Security Council and Grassley rejects SCOTUS nominee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the United Nations Security Council this week to take action against Russia after alleged war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Zelenskyy's speech renews debate over whether the Security Council and the U.N. as a whole are living up to their stated mission of preserving peace.

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer gets analysis from Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa. They also discuss U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley's 'no' vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee in regards to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, as well as other political news stories.

