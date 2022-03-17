Bipartisan support for Ukraine surges after Zelenskyy address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea to the U.S. Congress Wednesday morning for additional air support to help his forces hold back the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy wrapped up his 18-minute speech by showing a graphic and wrenching video featuring images of his war-torn country: bombs exploding and civilians — including children and babies — bloodied and killed by Russian attacks.

After the speech, bipartisan support for additional aid to Ukraine surged, and President Joe Biden signed an additional $800 million in military assistance.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University about how far the United States can go in supporting Ukraine without going to war with Russia.

Guests:

