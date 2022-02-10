RNC description of Jan. 6 events and censure of Cheney and Kinzinger dividing the GOP

The Republican National Committee approved a resolution last week censuring the two GOP members of the U.S. House who are participating in an investigation into the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol. Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had strong words for the RNC's characterization of the riot as "legitimate political discourse."

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the rift that appears to be forming between the RNC and some GOP leaders with political scientists Sara Mitchell from the University of Iowa and Chris Larimer from the University of Northern Iowa. They also provide analysis of the ongoing standoff between Russia and Ukraine as well as other political news of the week.

Guests:

