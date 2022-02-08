Proposals would change education in Iowa

Public money to pay for private schools is back on the agenda for Iowa’s Republican lawmakers. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and co-host Grant Gerlock focus on several education proposals at the statehouse. Joining the conversation are the president of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek and Lya Williams, of Johnston Parents for Equity & Anti-Racism.

Later in the podcast, State Senator Herman Quirmbach talks about controversial proposals that would shift some state funding from public to private schools and create a so-called “parent bill of rights.”

Guests:

