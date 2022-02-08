© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Proposals would change education in Iowa

Published February 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Public money to pay for private schools is back on the agenda for Iowa’s Republican lawmakers. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and co-host Grant Gerlock focus on several education proposals at the statehouse. Joining the conversation are the president of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek and Lya Williams, of Johnston Parents for Equity & Anti-Racism.

Later in the podcast, State Senator Herman Quirmbach talks about controversial proposals that would shift some state funding from public to private schools and create a so-called “parent bill of rights.”

Guests:

  • Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association
  • Lya Williams, parent, Johnston Parents for Equity & Anti-Racism
  • State Senator Herman Quirmbach, Democrat of Ames, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee

River to River River to River2022 Legislative SessionIowa LegislatureIowaEducationEducation Funding
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Grant Gerlock
Grant Gerlock is a reporter covering Des Moines and central Iowa
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
