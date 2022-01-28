The 2020 vote, and what came after, showed the democratic system is at risk

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to law scholar Derek Muller of the University of Iowa College of law about the latest revelations from the investigations of the 2020 election and its aftermath. Muller also explains the Electoral Count Act, talks about the questions of racial gerrymandering before federal courts, explains why you may want to answer Iowa’s call for poll workers and offers analysis on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Later in the podcast, we get a quick COVID-19 update from IPR's health reporter Natalie Krebs.

Guests:

