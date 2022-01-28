© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The 2020 vote, and what came after, showed the democratic system is at risk

Published January 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to law scholar Derek Muller of the University of Iowa College of law about the latest revelations from the investigations of the 2020 election and its aftermath. Muller also explains the Electoral Count Act, talks about the questions of racial gerrymandering before federal courts, explains why you may want to answer Iowa’s call for poll workers and offers analysis on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Later in the podcast, we get a quick COVID-19 update from IPR's health reporter Natalie Krebs.

Guests:

  • Derek Muller, election law scholar and professor of law, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Natalie Krebs, healthcare reporter, Iowa Public Radio

Tags

River to River River to RiverSCOTUSCOVID-19PoliticsVaccines and Immunizations
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez