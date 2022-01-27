Putin's stockpile on Ukraine border makes backing down difficult

Having a common enemy in the U.S. and the West might be a great distraction from Russian inflation and COVID-19 pandemic troubles. But the stockpile of troops and armament on the Ukrainian border makes it difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to back away from an actual conflict.

"Would (Vladimir) Putin be willing to invade Ukraine during the Olympics?" asked political scientist Wayne Moyer. "Well, he did in Georgia."

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with experts on the Russian-Ukranian standoff and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement announcement.

