COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state and legislative proposals could strengthen medical and religious exemptions to vaccines

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR’s health reporter Natalie Krebs talks about rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state. IPR's Grant Gerlock details the legislative proposals aimed at Iowa schools and Jason Clayworth, of Axios Des Moines, tells us about the growing resistance to carbon pipeline proposals.

Later in the podcast, Ben Kieffer talks to reporter Erin Murphy about the fundraising lead Iowa Republicans have over the Democrats and two Iowa State University scientists talk about why pigs don’t get sick from COVID-19 and how their research could shed light on better COVID-19 treatments for humans.

Guests:

