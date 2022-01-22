COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations are rising across the state and legislative proposals could strengthen medical and religious exemptions to vaccines
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to IPR’s health reporter Natalie Krebs talks about rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state. IPR's Grant Gerlock details the legislative proposals aimed at Iowa schools and Jason Clayworth, of Axios Des Moines, tells us about the growing resistance to carbon pipeline proposals.
Later in the podcast, Ben Kieffer talks to reporter Erin Murphy about the fundraising lead Iowa Republicans have over the Democrats and two Iowa State University scientists talk about why pigs don’t get sick from COVID-19 and how their research could shed light on better COVID-19 treatments for humans.
Guests:
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
- Rahul Nelli, research assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, Iowa State University
- Luis Gimenez-Lirola, associate professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, Iowa State University
- Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio