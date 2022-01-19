The latest developments with the University of Iowa football diversity advisory committee

On this first day of college classes, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, joins River to River with news from higher education — including the controversy over the University of Iowa’s football diversity advisory committee. Also, details on a new study that may help turn the rural brain drain into a brain gain and Tyler Jett of The Des Moines Register talks about Hy-Vee’s lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the pork industry.

Later in the podcast, renowned Iowa astrophysicist Don Gurnett died on January 13, 2022. He was 81. Remembered for his work in space exploration, we listen back to one of Gurnett's conversations with host Ben Kieffer.

Guests:

