© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The latest developments with the University of Iowa football diversity advisory committee

Published January 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this first day of college classes, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, joins River to River with news from higher education — including the controversy over the University of Iowa’s football diversity advisory committee. Also, details on a new study that may help turn the rural brain drain into a brain gain and Tyler Jett of The Des Moines Register talks about Hy-Vee’s lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the pork industry.

Later in the podcast, renowned Iowa astrophysicist Don Gurnett died on January 13, 2022. He was 81. Remembered for his work in space exploration, we listen back to one of Gurnett's conversations with host Ben Kieffer.

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Stephanie Sowl, school of education, Iowa State University
  • Tyler Jett, jobs and economy reporter, The Des Moines Register

Tags

River to River River to RiverUniversity of IowaIowaspace exploration
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez