Analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State Address

In her Tuesday evening Condition of the State Address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for a flat tax, cuts to unemployment benefits and school choice.

Peter Hanson of Grinnell College Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa join host Ben Kieffer to provide analysis and context to Gov. Reynolds' speech and the response from the Iowa Democratic Party.

Later, a discussion about a new push by congressional Democrats to pass a voting rights bill and possible changes to Senate filibuster rules.

Guests:

