River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Analyzing Governor Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State Address

Published January 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In her Tuesday evening Condition of the State Address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for a flat tax, cuts to unemployment benefits and school choice.

Peter Hanson of Grinnell College Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa join host Ben Kieffer to provide analysis and context to Gov. Reynolds' speech and the response from the Iowa Democratic Party.

Later, a discussion about a new push by congressional Democrats to pass a voting rights bill and possible changes to Senate filibuster rules.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science, Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa

Tags

River to River River to RiverIowa PoliticsPolitics DayPolitics2022 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
