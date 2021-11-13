Remembering the legacy of RAGBRAI's John Karras and ISU's Neil Harl

Two men who made huge impacts on Iowa in different ways died this week. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests remember RAGBRAI's John Karras and Iowa State University's Neil Harl.

Also on the podcast, political scientist Karen Kedrowski talks about the Iowa congressional race match-ups with a year out from the midterm elections, and University of Iowa Health policy scholar Pete Damiano describes the potential impact of Biden’s plan to expand the social safety net.

Later, a conversation with Israeli writer Sarah Blau, who is currently in residence, as part of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

