U.S. Supreme Court to take on the fate of abortion and more

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court kicked off its new session at a low point in public opinion, According to a new Gallup poll.

But UI Law professor Emily Hughes said the session brings with it a greater deal of transparency than the public has seen in previous years.

"The court has taken some great strides in opening up and making it a little bit more accessible (to see) what's going on," Hughes said. "Live broadcasting arguments and allowing people to listen in real-time: I think those are really positive strides that hopefully will increase (trust)."

And on the docket come a bevy of cases ranging from a challenge to the right to have an abortion before the fetus can survive outside the womb to whether states can restrict licenses to carry concealed firearms outside the home. And on this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is digging into those cases and more with two law professors.

"I think, you know last year because of the election, because of a lot of late-breaking changes that were litigated before the Supreme Court and brought to the Supreme Court, in many respects, was a much faster-paced term," said Derek Muller of the University of Iowa Law School. "So I think we might see a little bit slower term as things sort of return to normal. Otherwise, we have to wait and see what they'll do with some of these big cases."

Guests:

