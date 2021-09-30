© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Analyzing The Democrats' Busy Week In Congress

Published September 30, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It’s a pivotal week for President Biden and his party. How much will get done on the Democrats’ very big to do list?

Joining Ben Kieffer for analysis on this episode are political scientists Jim McCormick and Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University.

There is so much congressional Democrats are struggling with. Keeping the government funded, avoiding default, pushing through a trillion dollar infrastructure bill and securing votes to transform social policy and fight climate change. They also discuss testimony of top Pentagon officials before Congress.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
