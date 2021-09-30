Analyzing The Democrats' Busy Week In Congress

It’s a pivotal week for President Biden and his party. How much will get done on the Democrats’ very big to do list?

Joining Ben Kieffer for analysis on this episode are political scientists Jim McCormick and Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University.

There is so much congressional Democrats are struggling with. Keeping the government funded, avoiding default, pushing through a trillion dollar infrastructure bill and securing votes to transform social policy and fight climate change. They also discuss testimony of top Pentagon officials before Congress.

