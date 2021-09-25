Grassley Runs Again And Republicans Take Aim At Axne's Unreported Stock Trades

At 4 a.m., Chuck Grassley goes for his daily run. And at that wee hour Friday, he announced he was running for his eighth term as Iowa's U.S. Senator.

Born in 1933, he spent 15 years in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959 to 1975. He spent the following six years in the U.S. House of Representatives until 1981 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He’s been in the Senate for 40 years.

On this episode of River to River, it's Newsbuzz time. Host Ben Kieffer hears about the implications a Grassley run has for races across the state. IPR reporter Kate Payne explains the stakes as well as her reporting on Iowa employers turning to prison labor to fill jobs.

Also, Deirdre Walsh, NPR's congressional editor, explains how 15 omitted reports on stock trades got U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa included in a stack of ethics complaints against seven members of Congress.

Guests:

