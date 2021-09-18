'Vaccinated Or Not, It Does Take A Toll On Our Healthcare Workers.' - Surge In COVID Cases Being Felt In Iowa Hospitals

Host Ben Kieffer speaks to Dr. Theresa Brennan to talk about the latest COVID-19 surge across the state and the impact it's having on hospital staff members. IPR's Grant Gerlock outlines which Iowa school districts have reinstated mask mandates. IPR reporter Kate Payne talks about the sentencing of an inmate who killed two staff members of the Anamosa State Penitentiary and University of Iowa professor of law, Derek Muller, explains a newly proposed map of Iowa's congressional districts.

