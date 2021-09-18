© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

'Vaccinated Or Not, It Does Take A Toll On Our Healthcare Workers.' - Surge In COVID Cases Being Felt In Iowa Hospitals

Published September 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Host Ben Kieffer speaks to Dr. Theresa Brennan to talk about the latest COVID-19 surge across the state and the impact it's having on hospital staff members. IPR's Grant Gerlock outlines which Iowa school districts have reinstated mask mandates. IPR reporter Kate Payne talks about the sentencing of an inmate who killed two staff members of the Anamosa State Penitentiary and University of Iowa professor of law, Derek Muller, explains a newly proposed map of Iowa's congressional districts.

Guests:

  • Dr. Theresa Brennan, chief medical officer, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Kate Payne, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Derek Muller, professor of law, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Grant Gerlock, education reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

River to RiverNews BuzzCOVID-19School SafetyPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
