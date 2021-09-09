Breaking Down Biden's Social Safety Net Bill And Texas Abortion Law

It’s been called “the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the 1960s.” Host Ben Kieffer along with Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa discuss Democrats’ uphill battle to pass Biden's social safety net bill.

Later in the show, Kieffer discusses the changing attitudes about climate change and COVID-19 vaccinations, President Biden’s dip in the polls and a new abortion law in Texas. He also asks Hoffman and Larimer if states like Iowa will try to use Texas as a model for similar abortion laws.

Hoffman and Larimer also reflect on how the terrorist attacks on 9/11 changed U.S. politics.

