Breaking Down Biden's Social Safety Net Bill And Texas Abortion Law

Published September 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
It’s been called “the most significant expansion of the nation’s safety net since the 1960s.” Host Ben Kieffer along with Donna Hoffman and Chris Larimer of the University of Northern Iowa discuss Democrats’ uphill battle to pass Biden's social safety net bill.

Later in the show, Kieffer discusses the changing attitudes about climate change and COVID-19 vaccinations, President Biden’s dip in the polls and a new abortion law in Texas. He also asks Hoffman and Larimer if states like Iowa will try to use Texas as a model for similar abortion laws.

Hoffman and Larimer also reflect on how the terrorist attacks on 9/11 changed U.S. politics.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
