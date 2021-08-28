© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Back To School And The State Ban On Mask Mandates

Published August 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Host Ben Kieffer speaks to IPR’s Grant Gerlock for the latest on Iowa's return to the classroom, Tony Leys of the Des Moines Register talks about new measures of coronavirus in the De Moines sewage, IPR's Katie Peikes explains a ruling that went against an effort to block a new California animal confinement law, Cornell College political scientist Megan Goldberg on state Representative Christina Bohannan’s bid for Congress and an Iowa woman shares her story on swimming around Manhattan Island.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, central Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Tony Leys, health care reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Katie Peikes, agriculture reporter, IPR
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Liz Uribe, Manhattan Island swimmer
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One, IPR

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
