Back To School And The State Ban On Mask Mandates

Host Ben Kieffer speaks to IPR’s Grant Gerlock for the latest on Iowa's return to the classroom, Tony Leys of the Des Moines Register talks about new measures of coronavirus in the De Moines sewage, IPR's Katie Peikes explains a ruling that went against an effort to block a new California animal confinement law, Cornell College political scientist Megan Goldberg on state Representative Christina Bohannan’s bid for Congress and an Iowa woman shares her story on swimming around Manhattan Island.

Guests:

