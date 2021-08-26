© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The Chaos In Afghanistan And How It May Impact Biden’s Domestic Agenda

Published August 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
The U.S. House passed a $3.5 trillion dollar budget plan for social policies. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and his guests discuss the divisions among Democrats and offer analysis of the evacuation in Afghanistan — how it’s likely to impact the relationships with U.S. allies and adversaries, how it may impact President Biden’s domestic agenda and how it may affect the midterm election.

Guests:

  • Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
  • Jim McCormick, professor of political science, Iowa State University

