© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Sports History Sees Its 'Greatest Day' At Field Of Dreams

Published August 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Back to school in the pandemic. New eviction moratorium in effect. The Field of Dreams: Buckle up for your Newsbuzz.

Schools and colleges are going back into session. And due to a new state law, these institutions cannot force students to wear masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law into effect in May this year after it passed through Iowa's Republican-controlled state legislature. The prohibition is seen as an effort to protect students' and parents' freedoms to make their own choice. But critics are concerned it flies in the face of the CDC's guidance recommending people in areas of high COVID-19 transmission — which includes most of Iowa — wear face masks indoors.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two reporters covering K-12 schools and colleges about what these institutions are doing to prepare for reopening this fall.

Later in the hour, we'll hear about resources for tenants amid the eviction moratorium, the precautions being taken at the Iowa State Fair and how Thursday, Aug. 12's Field of Dreams Game was the "greatest day in the history of sports in this state."

Guests:

  • Samantha Hernandez, education reporter for The Des Moines Register
  • Cleo Krejci, higher education reporter for Iowa City Press-Citizen
  • Nick Smithberg, executive director of Iowa Legal Aid
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter for Iowa Public Radio
  • Rick Brewer, talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio

Tags

River to River COVID-19COVID-19PreK-12 schoolsIowa LegislatureEducationHigher Educationpublic schoolsSchool SafetyHousingIowa State FairIowaBaseBallHousing
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Zachary Oren Smith
Zachary Oren Smith is a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Zachary Oren Smith