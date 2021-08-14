Iowa Sports History Sees Its 'Greatest Day' At Field Of Dreams

Schools and colleges are going back into session. And due to a new state law, these institutions cannot force students to wear masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law into effect in May this year after it passed through Iowa's Republican-controlled state legislature. The prohibition is seen as an effort to protect students' and parents' freedoms to make their own choice. But critics are concerned it flies in the face of the CDC's guidance recommending people in areas of high COVID-19 transmission — which includes most of Iowa — wear face masks indoors.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with two reporters covering K-12 schools and colleges about what these institutions are doing to prepare for reopening this fall.

Later in the hour, we'll hear about resources for tenants amid the eviction moratorium, the precautions being taken at the Iowa State Fair and how Thursday, Aug. 12's Field of Dreams Game was the "greatest day in the history of sports in this state."

Guests:

